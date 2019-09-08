Analysts Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE WOR traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 135,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone purchased 20,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $834,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

