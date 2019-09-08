Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after buying an additional 1,833,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,636,000 after buying an additional 1,414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,620,000 after buying an additional 1,032,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

