Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $9.68 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 5.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 94.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Monday. 17,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.