Analysts Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Moneygram International reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

MGI traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 3,146,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,268. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $291.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.74.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

