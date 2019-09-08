Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $5.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $24.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.86 million, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $32.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGM. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.