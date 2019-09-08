Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report $27.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.79 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $110.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.11 billion to $111.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.30 billion to $116.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,884,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $231.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

