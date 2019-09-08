American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,022 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $77,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,701 shares of company stock worth $29,987,284. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

