American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,698 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 140.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,195. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

