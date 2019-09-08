Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $238,337.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,429.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,106 shares of company stock worth $4,260,297 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.