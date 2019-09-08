Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.
Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
About Alta Mesa Resources
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.