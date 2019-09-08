Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342,622 shares during the period. Wilks Brothers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 554,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 416,110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 370,956 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

