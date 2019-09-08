Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,206.32. The stock had a trading volume of 869,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,164.21. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

