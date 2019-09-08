Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0002 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $5,357.00 and approximately $23,937.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019501 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,461,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

