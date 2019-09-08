Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lessened by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,180 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 574,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 929,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 543,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,205,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 540,549 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 4,029,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,767. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

