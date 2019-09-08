Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Allstate worth $126,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

ALL traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $105.31. 951,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

