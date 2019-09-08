Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,681 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $694,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.91.

In other Align Technology news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $206,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.83 per share, for a total transaction of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. 1,362,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

