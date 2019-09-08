Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 582,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 13,319,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,385,407. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

