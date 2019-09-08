Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 762.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 971,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

