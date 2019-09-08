Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.62.

AGI opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,277,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after buying an additional 241,576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 108,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

