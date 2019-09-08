Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Purchased by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,257,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 81,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 569,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

