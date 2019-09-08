Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

