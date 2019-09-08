$90.53 Million in Sales Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $90.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $90.96 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $93.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $364.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $365.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.11 million, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $359.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe stock remained flat at $$67.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

