75,000 Shares in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 634,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 303,423 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 114,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 129,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

