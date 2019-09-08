6,834 Shares in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.77. 696,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,839. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

