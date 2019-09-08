6,095 Shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $398,297.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,649,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,450,765. 67.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of 166.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

