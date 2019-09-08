6,048 Shares in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,525,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 375,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 358,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,086,000 after purchasing an additional 317,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 238,618 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

NYSE ADSW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 919,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,397. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.