5,800 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,113,000 after purchasing an additional 660,240 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,013,000 after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,158,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,527,000 after purchasing an additional 781,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,796,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,090,000 after purchasing an additional 875,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,001 shares of company stock worth $12,914,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NYSE KO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.23. 8,883,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,320. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

