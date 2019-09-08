58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.23 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $66.40 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

WUBA stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. 58.com has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

