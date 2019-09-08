$578.92 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to report $578.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the highest is $592.00 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $542.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. 200,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $723.49 million, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.46. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.74.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

