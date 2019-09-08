4,225 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 490.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 169,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.77. 530,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,399. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

