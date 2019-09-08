3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.94. 1,741,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.