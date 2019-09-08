3,529 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 65.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 19.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,699,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

NYSE:K traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $5,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,578,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

