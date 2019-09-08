21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 144,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 1,031,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,336,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,309,000 after buying an additional 932,763 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 2,562.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 857,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 825,041 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,420,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

