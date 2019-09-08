$185.51 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post sales of $185.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.74 million and the highest is $189.13 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $729.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.13 million to $742.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $762.43 million, with estimates ranging from $754.57 million to $776.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,048,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,596,000 after buying an additional 2,790,799 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $37,783,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,846,000 after buying an additional 375,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after buying an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 132.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 520,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

