1,725 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 970,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,965,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 112,453.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 298,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $92.32. 825,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

JEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.