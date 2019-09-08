16,448 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 10.8% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,194. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

