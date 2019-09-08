$155.43 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $155.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $160.60 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $119.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $597.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.09 million to $604.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.34 million, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $784.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.12. 691,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $2,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,492.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 212,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $15,929,068.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,617 shares of company stock valued at $52,952,363. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,627 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $58,021,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

