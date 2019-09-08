1,320 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.49. 846,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,462. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.39. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

