1,280,000 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,498,000. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up about 0.5% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.67% of AmeriCold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 146,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2,540.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 880.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. 1,062,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,612. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

