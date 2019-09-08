$121.63 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce sales of $121.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the lowest is $118.29 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $112.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $505.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.23 million to $514.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $551.62 million, with estimates ranging from $548.53 million to $554.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $522,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,775. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 46,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 634,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $585.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

