$1.17 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.12. Target reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. 5,241,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. Target has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,451. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 30.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

