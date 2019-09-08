0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $343,558.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $343,558.00 and approximately $63,233.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.04309566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

