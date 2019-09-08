$0.99 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,393,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 384.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 297,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,693,000 after acquiring an additional 216,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,825 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,564,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.62. 270,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

