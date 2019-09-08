$0.73 EPS Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.56. Concho Resources reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $10.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concho Resources.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,220. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $63.92 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concho Resources (CXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.