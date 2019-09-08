$0.71 EPS Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Nike reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

