$0.66 EPS Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 1,438,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,635. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,986,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,315,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

