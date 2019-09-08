$0.42 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.27. 187,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,799. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 637.35 and a current ratio of 637.35.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. UBS Group AG grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 252,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.