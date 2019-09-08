$0.10 EPS Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 3,668,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Altice USA news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,581,724 shares of company stock worth $410,421,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.