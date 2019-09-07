Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) versus Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Financial Analysis

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Millendo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.19% -46.10% Millendo Therapeutics N/A -64.18% -55.07%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Millendo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Millendo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 427.10%. Given Millendo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Millendo Therapeutics is more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Millendo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 3,015.74 -$39.91 million ($2.61) -4.48 Millendo Therapeutics $290,000.00 220.60 -$27.19 million ($17.58) -0.27

Millendo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millendo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. It is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. The company is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

