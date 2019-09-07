Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. Zumiez also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 3,285,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

