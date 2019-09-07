Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.04. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZSAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth $343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 519,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

